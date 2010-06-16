Rollover crash kills 2 people

By Heartland News

McCracken County, KY (KFVS) - Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday 2 people were killed in a rollover crash on Said Rd. in Reidland.

According to the McCracken County sheriff's department, the driver of the SUV involved in the crash was killed. She is 41-year-old Teresa Arnett of Symsonia.

Also killed in the wreck was a passenger in the SUV who was ejected, 48-year-old Tyrone Cope of McCracken County.

Other passengers in the SUV were 28-year-old Kevin Ammons of Almo and 35-year-old Tyleen Leab of McCracken County. Both were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Investigators say they were driving south on Said Road from Benton Road when the driver lost control and flipped the SUV several times.

Investigators also say alcohol is believed to be a major contributing factor in this crash.

