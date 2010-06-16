Wednesday morning on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Thanks for getting up early and checking in with The Breakfast Show (well - some of you). This morning we're giving you a break - a break from the storms that is. And while you may not get rained on that doesn't mean you won't be soaked. Brian says temperatures in the Heartland are expected to stay above average today. Yesterday's high in Cape was 97 degrees.

You should take a minute or two and look at cNews this morning. There is some video from the storm that went through Poplar Bluff along with pictures of storm damage from other areas of the Heartland.

This morning Jim and Lauren have a lot to be talking about - including new information and new video about wreck in Cape County last night where a person was trapped in their SUV on a county road.

They also have information on an ice cream recall from Kroger stores.

And in health news this morning Jim will be showing us how a drug widely used in Britain called TXA could save thousands of lives each year when used on trauma patients at crash scenes, in ambulances and in the ER. See this story around 6:20 this morning.

And shortly before that - it's Wednesday and that means Lauren is putting something to her test. Today it's UGlue. Does this super-sticky tape-like goo really hold-up like the manufactures claim? With the help of a Burfordville family, Uglue is used on pictures, outside table clothes and sandals. See the results on The Breakfast Show at 6:15. Or for anyone who just can't wait - take a peek on-line.

Here's a question that will show how tech-savvy (or dorky) you are - I'll be the first to admit I think I fall into both categories. Do you know what E3 is? If not I bet your kids do. It's the giant Electronic Entertainment Expo going on out west. And this morning around 5:45 we'll take you there to show you the latest trends in video gaming and what the future may hold for your next big electronic purchase.

And do you feel lucky -- do you? This morning between 6 and 7 we will be giving away a pair of tickets to this weekend's Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival with the Blue Angels. We'll show you a phone number you can call - and the 12th person through after we announce the number wins the tickets! You need to at least 18-years-old to win and have to pick up the tickets here at the station in Cape before 5 p.m. on Friday. Remember to look at this year's parking plans before heading out to the airport this weekend.

Oh - and because I can - happy anniversary to my amazing wife :)

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

