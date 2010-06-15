Wreck in Cape Girardeau County traps one person

By Heartland News



CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY (KFVS) - One person is behind bars after a late night crash in Cape Girardeau County.

It happened around 9:45 Tuesday evening on County Road 335 not too far from County Road 330 outside of Jackson.

Police say the SUV crashed after the driver over corrected and drove off the road and into a ditch.

One person was trapped in the SUV for a short time but crews were able to get that person out.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the SUV were hurt.

Troopers arrested the driver for driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.