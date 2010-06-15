Mo. adopts national reading, mathematics standards - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mo. adopts national reading, mathematics standards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri education officials have voted to adopt national academic standards for reading and mathematics.

The Missouri Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve standards developed through a project sponsored by the National Governors Association.

Missouri initially resisted participating because some feared the state might be forced to adopt standards below its existing goals.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says every state but Alaska and Texas has indicated support for developing national academic standards.

Missouri Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro says the country needs consistent, rigorous educational standards.
      
