Summer festivals costly for Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - An Indiana man faces a Hardin County judge on Tuesday, following that violent attack at a Hardin county concert over the weekend.

The judge set Keith Craig's bond at $250,000, as well as, formally charged him with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery. Craig is accused of stabbing a man in the throat and a woman in the stomach during the Hog Rock concert.

The case is just latest in a series of problems, over the years at big events which county leaders admit they are having a hard time policing.

"For the HogRock event, we hired other officers from surrounding communities just so we would have an adequate amount of officers in case we would get a call such as this," Hardin County Sheriff Tom Seiner said.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is already small, with just four deputies. Sheriff Seiner says when budget troubles hit a few months ago his office cut back, so he could hire more officers for community events. Next on the calendar, this summer is the Insane Clown Posse Festival.

"The Insane Clown Posse will cost quite a bit more to provide security for that event because it's a seven day festival where the HogRock rally is only a three day festival," Seiner said.

The Insane Clown Posse festival is expected to cost Hardin County between $10,000 to $15,000, just for security and operational costs, such as, gasoline for patrol cars.

County Board Chairman Wayne Eichorn says that does not include an arrest, such as Keith Craig on Sunday.

"We have to transport him back words and forwards to court," Eichorn said. "If it goes to a jury trial we have to pay jurors that can easy run into a $100, 000."

However, the doors at the Hardin County Courthouse are just barely open these days. Nearly a month and a half ago, several county employees were laid off, while elected officials agreed to work for an "I owe you."

"We still have people off, laid off and on unemployment but no one has missed a pay check," Eichorn added.

Still Eichorn says the county will find the money to pay for the extra security need at the Insane Clown Posse Festival. But he adds it is not going to be easy, since Illinois is still thousands of dollars behind in payments. At the same time, the county faces more than $40,000 in unpaid bills.

Sheriff Seiner says they will have about same number of officers on for the Insane Clown Posse concert, as worked this past weekend.

