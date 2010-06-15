"Read to Succeed" encourages summer reading

By Laura Wibbenmeyer - bio | email

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Many times during the summer months academics can be put on hold. This summer a community-wide program is making sure reading stays top of mind for elementary students.

Public libraries in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and Scott City are taking part in the "Read to Succeed" program this summer.

Starting Tuesday, the Read to Succeed books are available in the participating libraries and are ready for you to check out.

Marsha Sander is a teacher in the Jackson School District and has been using this reading program for the past two years in her classroom.

"This program helped me as a teacher set these kids up for success," said Sander.

Sander says these books changed her classroom and now she is hoping to spread that change into the community.

Second grader Elizabeth Steele started the program a year ago. Her mother, Julie, says she started as an average kindergarten reader and now is reading at a third grade level.

"I'm glad we found these books because if we didn't have these books then I probably wouldn't be able to read like this," said Elizabeth. "I'm one of the top readers out of my whole grade."

Julie says this "Read to Succeed" program exceeded her expectations.

"I had tried other reading programs in the past and did not have the same amount of success. This on just really set her up to succeed and it set me up to be a tutor," said Julie.

Marsha Sander says she began this program with just three kids and it now has helped more than 100, and she hopes now that these books are available at libraries that number continues to grow. The books are possible thanks to the group known as Graces, which is a women's council within the United Way.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.