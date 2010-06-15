Mold warning for flood victims in Livingston County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mold warning for flood victims in Livingston County

By Christy Hendricks
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - FEMA is warning flood victims in western Kentucky mold could still be a problem. They say it's a silent threat still lurking after recent flood waters.

"Every home that had water had mold issues," said David Koon of Livingston County EMS. "One church group bought us $300 in bleach to help clean it up."

Koon says they were able to get it cleaned up without major problems. One man did report having chest pains as the mold can cause problems like asthma and breathing issues.  Now it's up to people to stay one step ahead of the mold.

"I am concerned about it," said Arthur Collier.

His home took in water up to the roof.

"I am trying to keep the house ventilated and dry," he said.

FEMA suggests home owners wear masks and gloves and thoroughly clean their homes.  You should also take out drywall and insulation and other porous surfaces.

For more information, check out FEMA's site: www.fema.gov.

