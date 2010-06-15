Wind topples truck on Interstate 55 in Scott County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wind topples truck on Interstate 55 in Scott County

by Heartland News

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Tuesday's strong storms created a traffic headache on interstate 55 in Scott County.  Police say high winds blew over a box truck.

The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at the 87 mile marker.

"One minute he was driving along, the next the truck was on its side," the driver of the truck said.

The wreck blocked the left lane of the interstate but the right lane is open.

