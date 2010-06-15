Power restored in SE Mo., almost 500 out of power in So. Ill. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Power restored in SE Mo., almost 500 out of power in So. Ill.

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
A storm toppled this tree in the yard of this home at 505 Hwy. N near Delta, MO. A storm toppled this tree in the yard of this home at 505 Hwy. N near Delta, MO.

By Heartland News

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Power has been restored in many parts of the Heartland after storms swept through the area.

Wednesday morning, Ameren reported almost 500 customers without power in the following counties.

  • Perry Co. - 493
  • Washington Co. - 2
  • White Co. - 1

As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ameren reported more than 1400 without power in the Du Quoin area.

As of 3:40 p.m., Ameren reported just more than 100 customers without power in southeast Missouri.

Ameren reported several customers without power in the Scott County area just after the storms passed through.

As of 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Ameren reported the following towns out of power.

  • 1207 in Chaffee
  • 267 in Delta
  • 681 in Oran
  • 66 in Chester, IL

