Power restored in SE Mo., almost 500 out of power in So. Ill.

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Power has been restored in many parts of the Heartland after storms swept through the area.

Wednesday morning, Ameren reported almost 500 customers without power in the following counties.

Perry Co. - 493

Washington Co. - 2

White Co. - 1

As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ameren reported more than 1400 without power in the Du Quoin area.

As of 3:40 p.m., Ameren reported just more than 100 customers without power in southeast Missouri.

Ameren reported several customers without power in the Scott County area just after the storms passed through.

As of 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Ameren reported the following towns out of power.

1207 in Chaffee

267 in Delta

681 in Oran

66 in Chester, IL

