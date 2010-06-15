UGlu: Does it Work?

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

Burfordville, MO (KFVS) -UGlu supposedly has the "strength of super glue but the convenience of tape." Simply stick it on a number of surfaces and have extra-holding power, but Does it Work?

Julie Rush and her daughter, Elizabeth, help us find out. First, just like the box shows, Julie uses this to repair some shoes. She applies one of the tiny UGlu strips to some velcro that's come loose from her sandal strap. So far so good.

Next, we go inside her home and into the basement where Julie says her family's constantly knocking down photo frames from the drywall. Some extra holding power would be good here. She sticks four strips to each corner of one frame, and doesn't even use the nail to help hold it.

"I'm pretty impressed. It's gooey, but time will tell."

True but before that, Elizabeth gives it a stress test. She jumps up and down and the frame still stays on the wall. Julie pounds on the wall, and the frame stays again!

"Boy, it's shaking the other frames but not the one with the UGlu!"

We're all pretty surprised this is holding. Plus, Julie emailed me the next day and said it held overnight, too. There are a few more things we want to know about before sticking a passing grade to this.

How does this hold up outside and on plastic? We stick a few strips between the plastic table and plastic tablecloth. Then we turn on a fan. Even on hi-speed, the UGlu holds! The tablecloth does not move!

"I was really impressed. I think time will tell with the picture frame, but I'm super impressed with the fan and the holding power there. We're always camping an that's going to be handy."

This also says it removes easily. We find that to be true, but with enough hot sun on it, we notice a bit of the paint came off in at least one place. However, UGlu earns more points when it doesn't stick to your fingers like super glue, as promised.

"Absolutely an 'A'."

We'll keep you posted how this goes over time, but for now, the $10 UGlu value pack holds an 'A' on this Does it Work test.

