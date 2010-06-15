Poplar Bluff woman escapes from fire with singed hair - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A woman in Poplar Bluff escaped an early morning fire that started in her apartment.

The Poplar Bluff Fire Department got the call around 7:15 Tuesday morning to 1027 Lester Street.

The house is divided into three rental apartments.

The fire started on the top floor and firefighters say they were able to contain the fire.  There was no fire damage to the rest of the house.

The woman inside the apartment says she was sleeping when she heard a crackling noise, and was able to run outside.

She says the fire singed her hair.

Fire fighters say she was fortunate to make it out.

"She seemed to be fine," said Fire Chief Ralph Stucker.  "We had EMS personnel check her out. She's a very lucky woman, very lucky to be out. There was only one exit out of the upstairs apartment, so she was pretty lucky."

At this time investigators are still looking for a cause of the fire.

