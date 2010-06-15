Tuesday morning on The Breakfast Show

An earthquake shook up the fans at this MLB game last night in San Diego.

New details on The Breakfast Show about this wreck on I-55 Monday night.

Good Morning

Today is Tuesday, June 15

Is your grass looking like it needs a good watering? If so you may be in luck today because there's a pretty good chance according to Brian that there will be some heavy rain today. But along with the rain comes the heat - so play it safe outside today - and the rest of the week as this heat continues.

This morning on The Breakfast Show we have new information about a crash on I-55 last night. According to Cape Girardeau police the driver drove into the median and flew over Ramsey Creek crashing into the other side.

Also this morning we have new details on a serious injury crash just outside of Poplar Bluff. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a person who was walking was hit by a driver.

This morning Jim and Lauren will also be updating us on the president's visit to the gulf region and the clean-up response. The live spill cam shows oil still gushing from the broken pipe.

There was a big scare at the San Diego Padres game last night when a 5.7 magnitude quake hit - shaking the stadium, fans and players. We'll be showing you the video from the game shortly after 6 this morning.

And as we head further into June do you know what the best bug spray or repellant is? This morning at 5:45 we take a look at some of the most popular and see which one works best.

