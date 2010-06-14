Northbound I-55 reopened after crash near Cape Girardeau

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open after a crash shut it down for more than an hour Monday night.

Police say a woman drove her car off the road through the median sending the car airborne over Ramsey Branch Creek and landing on the other side.

The crash happened at the 94 mile marker about 6 p.m. Crews got the interstate back open just after 7 p.m.

Firefighters cut the roof off of the car to get her out. Then, crews strapped a woman to a backboard and had to use a series of ropes and pulleys to pull the woman from the vehicle and creek.

No word on her condition or what caused her to cross the median.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.