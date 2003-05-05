Former Police Chief Charged

By CJ Cassidy

(Howardville, MO)--A former Police Chief in one Heartland city is charged for his involvement in selling crack cocaine. The New Madrid Sheriff's Department, federal agents and several other police agencies arrested former Howardville police chief Timothy Collins, late Saturday night.

Officers tell us the investigation has been going on for a year and started while Collins was still police chief. He is accused of possession and sales of crack cocaine.

We caught up with Collins when he made his first court appearance today. He claims he's innocent.