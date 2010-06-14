Miner appoints interim chief of police

By Holly Brantley - email

MINER, MO (KFVS) - There's a new man in charge of Miner's Police Department after the former Chief Roger Moore recently resigned. Chris Griggs took over late last week. He's been a member of the Scott County law enforcement community since 1995.

"Roger is a fantastic man," said Griggs. "He resigned for personal reasons and to explore other things. It was totally his decision."

Now, Griggs says he is ready to move forward with making a few changes and improving the department in any way he can.

"We need to do everything we can to protect and serve the public," said Griggs. "Narcotics and other drugs are something we need to work towards being proactive with."

Challenges in Miner include working to serve 1200 people, and a number of significant businesses.

"We've got nine hotels I believe," said Griggs. "At any time there's people from all over the country here."

Business owners say Griggs has already been by to touch base with them.

"I'm sure the change will be smooth," said Jeff Williams of Autry Morlan. "They already patrol better than most departments. If I pull into the car lot at night because I forgot something there's usually somebody right behind me making sure it's me."

As for people in Miner, many were shocked to learn of Chief Moore's resignation.

"Things were good with the old chief," said Maurice Grimsley. "I hope things keep going the way they have been."

Griggs will continue to serve as chief until the next election.

