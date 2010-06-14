Illinois 4H winners may take home IOU's

The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.
Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.
A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:
United Express will have earlier connections according to Barkley Regional Airport.
A Jackson woman is battling kidney failure while she waits for a perfect donor match. Now her friends and family are doing what they can to get the word out about kidney donation.
Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history.
The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.
A Hartsville man wasn’t happy when the popular cooler maker YETI decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
On Sunday afternoon, law enforcement in Tazewell County, Illinois, held a press conference explaining their history with Reinking and his family.
Max became hero and protector for a sleepy little girl in a T-shirt on a cold night, far from home.
Sylacauga police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 5-year-old Malachi Quintanilla.
The shelter said the dogs are bonded with each other and need to be adopted as a pair.
The Tucson Botanical Gardens, for the first time ever, will have a corpse flower bloom on property.
