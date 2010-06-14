Illinois 4H winners may take home IOU's

By Carly O'Keefe - bio | email

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - When a 4H member takes their heifer, hog or home-ec project to the county fair this year, instead of leaving with a blue ribbon and some prize money, walk away with an IOU from the State of Illinois.

"There is not a firm budget yet to know what funds are available," said statewide 4H program organizer Denise Legvold

Like many other state-supported programs, 4H is in limbo. Program organizers don't know how much funding to count on, or if they can give out any prize money to kids for their top 4H projects.

"In the past they've received checks after the 4H show for projects they exhibited," said Randolph County 4H program organizer Yvonne Eater. "We will still have the exhibits that will go on; just the premiums probably won't be a part of that."

Local extension offices pay premiums--or prize money to its winning members and later get reimbursed by the state. But this year, there's a big question mark about whether that will happen.

"We don't know the opportunity to get reimbursed so we suggest at the county level that premiums be calculated, but not actually dispersed to the 4Hers because we don't know if we'll get reimbursed for what we front," said Legvold.

That state funding also pays the contest judges and buys those pretty blue ribbons. Eater says Randolph County's show must go on, but it may be pretty Spartan this year.

"We'll just try to make it happen," said Eater.

Jefferson County's 4H will likely have fewer livestock classes and volunteers judging the competitions.

"It's going to affect the kids the most, but it's not going to be the same show they've been used to over the years," said Jefferson County 4H organizer Dan Spangler.

For now, 4H kids will have to wait like many others in the state for the funding they've been promised.

"Perhaps we'll have the money to fund those IOU's from the county fairs, perhaps we don't for a few years till our economy improves in the whole state," Legvold said.

There will be a fund raiser July 12, 2010 at Bob Evans in MT. Vernon, to help raise some money to help the Jefferson County 4H Fair be the best it can be in tight budget times.

