Students from across the country learn at Southeast Nursing Camp

By Heartland News
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University is hosting a nursing camp from Sunday, June 12, 2010 to Thursday June 17, 2010, where girls from all over the country come to learn the art of nursing.
Thirty Four girls from as far away as Texas and Georgia will be in the Heartland to be part of nursing camp at Southeast Hospital.
The girls are learning from registered nurses and teachers, to see if they want to pursue a nursing career.
"Once we go through the program of teaching the kids how to do CPR, we will give them hands on experience of saving a life," said Pat Williamson, registered nurse and teacher at Southeast Missouri State University.
The students are following instructors in six different areas of the hospital.
This is the eighth consecutive year for the nursing camp.
