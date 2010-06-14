Man who wrapped self in plastic, threatened to kill wife sentenced

Cape Girardeau man accused of wrapping self in plastic, threatening to kill wife

A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges Tuesday morning after wrapping himself in plastic, writing names on knives, and threatening to kill his wife.

Cape Girardeau man who wrapped self in plastic, threatened to kill wife pleads guilty

By Heartland news

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A man who admits to wrapping himself in plastic, flashing a knife, and threatening to kill his wife was sentenced Monday.

A judge sentenced Joshua Wright to 30 days in jail for domestic assault and five years probation for unlawful use of a weapon.

He pleaded guilty in May to the charges for the March incident.

He'll be credited for time already served.

