Christopher, IL bar damaged in Sunday night fire

By Heartland News

CHRISTOPHER, IL (KFVS) - Several fire departments responded after a bar in Christopher goes up in flames.

Crews in Christopher got the call shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The Elmo's Bar at 209 West Market Street.

According to a dispatcher, crews are still trying to figure out what started the fire.

No word on any injuries.

Crews from Benton, Coello, and Zeigler helped put out the flames.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.