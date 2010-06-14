Pryorsburg man arrested on home invasion, assault charges

By Heartland News

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Pryorsburg on home invasion and assault charges.

Billy Avent, 48, and another man were in an argument over some items the man wanted removed from his home, according to police reports.

That is when police say Avent entered the home and hit the man in the head.

Avent faces several charges including assault, burglary and alcoholic intoxication.

