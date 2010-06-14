17-year-old injured in shooting, 18-year-old arrested - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

17-year-old injured in shooting, 18-year-old arrested

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Jacob West (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office) Jacob West (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

By Heartland News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in Fenton after being shot in the knee with a shotgun on June 13.

An 18-year-old man faces assault and armed criminal action charges.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Fiedler Lane for an apparent victim of a shooting at approximately 2:04 a.m., according to Jefferson County Sheriff Oliver "Glenn" Boyer in a press release.

Deputies discovered a 17-year-old female had been shot in the lower torso with a shotgun. According to the deputies at the scene, several teenagers were drinking and an argument erupted.

The suspect retrieved a shotgun and then threatened everyone to leave the house, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Oliver "Glenn" Boyer.  The suspect then allegedly pointed the gun at the victim's knee asking her if she wanted to keep her knee.

Boyer says West discharged one round from a 12-gauge shotgun into the victim's knee, injuring her.  The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Jacob West, 18, with assault first with serious physical injury and with armed criminal action.

West was booked at the Jefferson County Jail and remains with a $50,000 cash-only bond.

The victim is in serious but stable condition.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly