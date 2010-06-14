17-year-old injured in shooting, 18-year-old arrested

By Heartland News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in Fenton after being shot in the knee with a shotgun on June 13.

An 18-year-old man faces assault and armed criminal action charges.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Fiedler Lane for an apparent victim of a shooting at approximately 2:04 a.m., according to Jefferson County Sheriff Oliver "Glenn" Boyer in a press release.

Deputies discovered a 17-year-old female had been shot in the lower torso with a shotgun. According to the deputies at the scene, several teenagers were drinking and an argument erupted.

The suspect retrieved a shotgun and then threatened everyone to leave the house, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Oliver "Glenn" Boyer. The suspect then allegedly pointed the gun at the victim's knee asking her if she wanted to keep her knee.

Boyer says West discharged one round from a 12-gauge shotgun into the victim's knee, injuring her. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Jacob West, 18, with assault first with serious physical injury and with armed criminal action.

West was booked at the Jefferson County Jail and remains with a $50,000 cash-only bond.

The victim is in serious but stable condition.

