Off-site parking encouraged for Air Festival attendees


Off-site parking encouraged for Air Festival attendees

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The 2010 Cape Girardeau Regional Air Show will take place Saturday and Sunday, featuring premier acts such as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force A-10 East Coast Demonstration Team, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights.

Organizers expect more than 10,000 people to pack the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport over the next two days, so remote parking with shuttle bus transportation is recommended for anyone who wants to see the show.

There are four off-site parking locations for this year's air festival. Buses will run from the parking lots to the airport starting at 8:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Following the show, buses will take attendees from the airport back to the parking lots. The buses are free of charge.

If you are traveling from Cape Girardeau or north of the airport, it is recommended that you park in the following locations:

Cape Girardeau Central High School east of I-55 (exit 95 off I-55) 1000 S Silver Spring Rd

Cape Girardeau, Mo 63703

ABF Trucking on Nash Rd west of I-55 (exit 91 off I-55)

If you are coming to the Air Festival from the south, it is recommended that you park in the following locations:

Scott City High School on Route M west of I-55 (exit 89 off I-55)

Rhodes Truck Stop on Nash Rd east of I-55 (exit 91 off I-55)

VIP ticket holders, motorcycles, and handicap drivers will be able to park in designated parking areas on the airport grounds.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.


