Monday on The Breakfast Show

Today is Monday, June 14

After a sweltering weekend are you ready for cooler weather? Well - we'll get cooler - but only a few degrees. Check out Brian's morning blog and you'll see what I mean because we could be in for some rough weather.

This morning on The Breakfast Show we also have some new information about a large wreck on I-57 last night. According to police at least 4 people were injured in a series of crashes that shut down the interstate for 6 hours.

This morning we'll be watching activities in the gulf carefully. Oil is still gushing from the broken well and President Obama is expected to return to the region later today. Remember - most of the day you can go here to watch the live feed from the broken well - it's here you would also see other live feeds of breaking news coming in to Heartland news.

At 5:45 on The Breakfast Show we've got a story that should interest all women reading this (and some men - don't want to exclude). More and more women are working on construction sites and doing a pretty good job. We'll introduce you to one woman who's hanging with the guys on the site.

Then around 6:15 Jim will be talking about gingivitis. You know - it's one of those tooth conditions the cavity creeps fight. But more seriously - it's what pregnant women really need to watch out for.

And use this today to sound smart around your coworkers or friends - if you watched the US vs England World Cup soccer match this past Saturday you probably heard (and were possibly annoyed) by the constant sound of horns during the game. I just so happens you're not alone - in fact there's controversy now about if the vuvuzela should be banned. Check out that last link - it's pretty interesting.

We have 2 hours of updated news, hot weather, some sports and good morning company on this morning's Breakfast Show for you. I hope you can join us and thank you for taking the time to be a part of our morning team.

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

