Six people hurt in crash on Interstate 57

By Heartland News

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a serious wreck on Interstate 57 in Williamson County Sunday.

The wreck happened at 5:54 p.m. Sunday at the 61 mile marker in a construction zone where the interstate is down to one lane.

Illinois State Police report a northbound semi truck hit four other vehicles that were slowing down due to the construction zone. The semi then hit another semi, causing the second semi to overturn and crash into a construction vehicle.

This caused three other cars to hit each other because they could not stop in time.

Helicopters were called in and flew two of the injured people to an Evansville hospital. Four other injured people were taken to the hospital in Herrin.

Monday morning a state police officer said everyone is expected to recover.

Police worked late into the night Sunday trying to clear the interstate. The southbound lanes were opened at 6:50 p.m. and the northbound lanes were opened at 11:25 p.m.

Illinois State Police report the following people injured in the crash.

Offending Driver Jose Bruno-Texas

Co-Driver of Offending Vehicle- Angel Triana-Texas

Robert and Susan Laley-Mahomet, Illinois

Guillermo and Priscilla Lopez-Elmhurst, Illinois

Four people were treated and released on the scene.

Kellon and Toni Baccus-Eddyville, Kentucky

Michael Roper-North Carolina

Kathy Lacy-Herrin, Illinois

Bruno, the driver of the semi, was cited for failure to reduce speed.

Illinois State Police continues to investigate.

