Man drowns while swimming in Current River

By Heartland News



GRANDIN, MO (KFVS) - An Ellsinore man drowned while swimming in the Current River near Grandin.



According to the Missouri Water Patrol, 20 year-old Michael Moss died early this morning while trying to swim across the Current River.



Water patrol agents say moss started calling for help about half way across the river.



His body was recovered about 50 yards from shore.



