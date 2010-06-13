Two stabbed at biker rally in Hardin County, IL

By Heartland News



HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A group of campers helped capture a man accused of stabbing two people at the Hog Rock rally in Hardin County, Illinois.



According to the Hardin County sheriff's office 39-year-old Keith David Craig of Evansville, Indiana allegedly stabbed a man in the throat, then stabbed a woman in the abdomen.



Police say campers at the rally captured Craig and held him until police got there.



The two victims had to be air-lifted to the hospital but there's no word on the extent of their injuries.



Craig faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

