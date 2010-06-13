Two stabbed at biker rally in Hardin County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two stabbed at biker rally in Hardin County, IL

Keith David Craig Keith David Craig

By Heartland News

HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A group of campers helped capture a man accused of stabbing two people at the Hog Rock rally in Hardin County, Illinois.
     
According to the Hardin County sheriff's office 39-year-old Keith David Craig of Evansville, Indiana allegedly stabbed a man in the throat, then stabbed a woman in the abdomen.
     
Police say campers at the rally captured Craig and held him until police got there.

The two victims had to be air-lifted to the hospital but there's no word on the extent of their injuries.

Craig faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly