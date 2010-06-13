As Big 12 teeters, Missouri scrambles

By ALAN SCHER ZAGIER

Associated Press Writer

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri curators will meet behind closed doors Sunday night for the fourth time in four days as the school turns its attention to saving the Big 12 Conference after its

apparent bid to join the Big Ten failed.

The meeting follows two days of angst-filled discussions in Columbia amid a shifting conference landscape that saw fellow Big 12 members Colorado and Nebraska bolt for the Pac-10 and Big Ten, respectively.

Missouri was considered one of the top prospects for an expanded Big Ten, and the school could still wind up there as conference realignment continues to unfold.

But with no invitation in hand, school officials are now publicly pledging their loyalty to what for now is a 10-team Big 12.

Chancellor Brady Deaton told alumni in an e-mail he "will do everything possible to assure the success of the conference."

