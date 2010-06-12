UPDATE: Police: 17 confirmed dead in Ark. flash flood

CADDO GAP, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police say searchers have found a 17th body in the flash flooding at a campground in southwest Arkansas.

Spokesman Bill Sadler says the body was found Saturday and hasn't been identified yet.

Crews are searching on ATVs, canoes and horseback for dozens of missing people since a flash flood swept through a popular campground before dawn on Friday.

Authorities say the floodwaters rose as swiftly as 8 feet per hour as they swept through the Albert Pike Recreation Area.

The campground in the Ouachita (WAH'-shih-taw) National Forest had been packed with vacationing families.

Officials say the search for the missing could take days, if not weeks.

