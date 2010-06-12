UPDATE: Overnight crash on I-24 kills 20-year-old Tennessee woman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UPDATE: Overnight crash on I-24 kills 20-year-old Tennessee woman

By Heartland News

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Police have released the name of a Tennessee woman killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Johnson County.

According to Illinois state police, 20-year-old Nikole Pearcy of Tullahoma, TN was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee early Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Johnson County near mile post four.

Authorities say Pearcy was heading westbound and drove off the left side of the road, then, back onto the road, crossed into the median and rolled several times. The SUV came to rest in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

A passenger, 24-year-old Joshua Lowry of Huntsville, AL was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Lowry received major injuries and was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Five-year-old Isaiah Lowry was in a child safety seat and sustained only minor injuries in the crash.

Pearcy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Johnson County coroner.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

