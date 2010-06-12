Two killed in Ironton shooting, one by police

By Tyler Profilet

IRONTON, MO (KFVS) - Two people were shot to death Friday night just outside the Town & Country Supermarket at 616 North Main in Ironton, according to Ironton Mayor Robert Halket.

It started Friday night in the parking lot of the Town and Country Supermarket on Main Street.

Police say 54-year-old Thomas Hennessyey, Jr. of Maine shot 63-year-old Carl Jones of rural Iron County as Jones walked out of the door. Witnesses say Hennessey shot Jones several times with a pistol, then left the scene in his truck.

Ironton Police then apparently chased Hennessey. He then tried to run one of the Police cruisers off the road, according to authorities.

Investigators say that prompted the officer to shoot and kill Hennessey. Witnesses say it was a wild scene and they can't believe it happened.

"To see him shot down like that unarmed... It's sickening. It's just a shame," said Ironton resident Jonathan Von Reed.

"It's shocking to me too," said Ironton Mayor Bob Halket. "I certainly did not want to see anyone lose their life over this. I guess things like this happen periodically."

The investigation is still ongoing. According to the Iron County Sheriff's Department, the Ironton Police officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

