Mills Spring man owes Social Security $51,000

MILLS SPRING, MO (KFVS) - "You're basically floored. It's like, what happened?"

That was Charles Carter's reaction when he found out he owed Social Security $51,696.40.

Carter had been collecting about $800 a month from Social Security, which made up about half of his monthly income.

He says the Social Security Administration told him back in October of 2004 that it would stop sending money, but Carter said he was never notified, and the money kept coming.

He doesn't think he should have to pay that money back.

"When they make a mistake, the American people are held accountable for their mistake. It shouldn't be," he said.

Carter has a disability that only allows him to work part time, and at the end of the month, he says he has about $100 to pay for food, utilities, and clothing.

"Because of good friends and family members, it's helped me make it," he said. "I've borrowed from them, they've loaned to me. And if it weren't for that, I wouldn't have anything."

Carter has tried to appeal his case and asked U.S. Representative Jo Ann Emerson for help.

In a letter from the Social Security Administration to Emerson, Social Security said, "Mr. Carter's request was dismissed for not filling it within 60 days of the termination notice."

He then received a letter from Social Security last month saying it would withhold his federal tax refund, report him to credit bureaus, and garnish his wages to receive payments.

With no money and no appeal, he says he's just about given up hope.

"There's a little bit left, but not a whole lot. So I'm just about at the end of my rope," he said.

Heartland News tried to contact social security officials in both Poplar Bluff and St. Louis without receiving answers.

Heartland News has since spoken with people in the public relations department out of Kansas City.

They said they will have to look into it and get back with us.

