Inflation affects high school construction after 8-year delay in state funding

DUQUOIN, IL (KFVS) - A heartland school district says state funds that were promised, but not delivered eight years ago now fall short of paying for a new school.
The DuQuoin School District has waited eight years to build a new school. Finally, school administrators received word construction could soon get underway.
"We did get the award letter, that we're getting $10.263 million," said Dr. Gary Kelly, DuQuoin superintendent of schools.
But even with higher than anticipated sales tax revenues, that amount may not be enough to get the job done.
"We're looking at a project that in 2002 was budgeted for $13.8 million," said Kelly. "Now it's close to $18 million. So that's a $4.2 million difference. Labor, materials, inflation have all gone up."
Many other districts awaiting state construction funding went ahead and built their schools and banked on the state paying them later. DuQuoin didn't have that luxury.
"DuQuoin tried to handle this wisely," said State Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro. "They said 'we're gonna pass a referendum, we're not going into debt until the state pays us'. That was wise. But other schools that went ahead and built their schools, built them at a lower cost, and they'll be fully reimbursed. DuQuoin will have to build theirs at a higher cost."
But superintendent Kelly says he wants the state to make up for lost time, and pay enough to build the school the district planned to build back in 2002: nothing more, nothing less.
"I think as a matter of fairness, of fairness to our students," Kelly said. "We don't want to cut back on this project, and we don't want to build a school that will only last us 50 years. We want a building that will last 75 or 100 years."
Rep. Bost says he's hopeful Governor Quinn can allow the additional funding by administrative order. If not, the issue will have to go back before the legislature when they meet for their veto session in November.
