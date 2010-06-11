Lois Lane statue unveiled at Superman Festival

By Heartland News

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - The original Lois Lane was on hand to debut a statues at the Superman Festival in Metropolis Friday morning.

The statue looks like Noel Neill who played Lois Lane on the old Superman TV series.

The Superman Festival attracts thousands of people from all over the country and lasts throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.