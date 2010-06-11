Vandals steal 17 letters from SEMO entrance sign

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) - If you see any stray letters lying around, they likely belong to Southeast Missouri State University.

SEMO Vice-President Kathy Mangels said vandals apparently stole several letters from the sign at the fountain entrance across the street from Imo's Pizza on Broadway. Mangels believed the vandalism occurred sometime around 2 a.m. Friday.

In all, Mangels said 17 letters were stolen and $350 worth of damage was done, making the crime a felony.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.