Afternoon update: Ark. flooding death toll rises

Good Friday afternoon to you. The death toll continues to rise after flash flooding at an Arkansas campground swept away dozens of people. Gov. Mike Beebe says the death toll from flash flooding along a pair of Arkansas rivers has risen to 20. Rescue teams also are searching for more than 40 people reported missing. We have the updated details as the search continues for the missing.
Imagine receiving a government check for nearly 20 years then being told you had to pay it all back! That's what's happening to a Mill Spring man. Tyler Profilet explains why the Social Security Administration wants its money back.
Back in 2002, the Du Quoin school district was promised millions in state funding to help build a new high school. Now eight years later what would have built the school as planned comes up short. Carly O'Keefe explains why.
It's not a bird; it's not a plane; it's not Superman, it's Lois Lane! A Lois Lane statue was unveiled at the Superman Festival in Metropolis this morning. The annual gathering lasts through the weekend.
In case you missed this story on the Breakfast Show--Petting zoos are a popular activity for kids and their parents this time of year. There's a new place opening in the Heartland that's not exactly a petting zoo, but you will have close encounters with creatures of the wild. Learn about one couple's passion for nursing sick animals...something they've done for 41 years.
Remember mykfvs.com on your cell phone. Have a great weekend!
Christy Hendricks
News Web Producer/Reporter
chendricks@kfvs12.com
Facebook
Twitter
The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.
The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.
Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.
Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.
A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:
A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:
United Express will have earlier connections according to Barkley Regional Airport.
United Express will have earlier connections according to Barkley Regional Airport.
A Jackson woman is battling kidney failure while she waits for a perfect donor match. Now her friends and family are doing what they can to get the word out about kidney donation.
A Jackson woman is battling kidney failure while she waits for a perfect donor match. Now her friends and family are doing what they can to get the word out about kidney donation.
Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history.
Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history.
Outraged parents say preschooler Abdul Dannoui cruelly had his mouth taped shut and regularly had his lunch thrown out by his own teachers.
Outraged parents say preschooler Abdul Dannoui cruelly had his mouth taped shut and regularly had his lunch thrown out by his own teachers.
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.
BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody and was arrested in a wooded area, according to Nashville police.
BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody and was arrested in a wooded area, according to Nashville police.
The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.
A Hartsville man wasn’t happy when the popular cooler maker YETI decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
A Hartsville man wasn’t happy when the popular cooler maker YETI decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
Authorities identified the suspected driver a 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill.
Authorities identified the suspected driver a 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill.
Sylacauga police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 5-year-old Malachi Quintanilla.
Sylacauga police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 5-year-old Malachi Quintanilla.
On Sunday afternoon, law enforcement in Tazewell County, Illinois, held a press conference explaining their history with Reinking and his family.
On Sunday afternoon, law enforcement in Tazewell County, Illinois, held a press conference explaining their history with Reinking and his family.