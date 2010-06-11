Afternoon update: Ark. flooding death toll rises - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Afternoon update: Ark. flooding death toll rises

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Good Friday afternoon to you.  The death toll continues to rise after flash flooding at an Arkansas campground swept away dozens of people.  Gov. Mike Beebe says the death toll from flash flooding along a pair of Arkansas rivers has risen to 20. Rescue teams also are searching for more than 40 people reported missing.  We have the updated details as the search continues for the missing.

Imagine receiving a government check for nearly 20 years then being told you had to pay it all back!  That's what's happening to a Mill Spring man.  Tyler Profilet explains why the Social Security Administration wants its money back.

Back in 2002, the Du Quoin school district was promised millions in state funding to help build a new high school.  Now eight years later what would have built the school as planned comes up short. Carly O'Keefe explains why.

It's not a bird; it's not a plane; it's not Superman, it's Lois Lane! A Lois Lane statue was unveiled at the Superman Festival in Metropolis this morning.  The annual gathering lasts through the weekend.

In case you missed this story on the Breakfast Show--Petting zoos are a popular activity for kids and their parents this time of year.  There's a new place opening in the Heartland that's not exactly a petting zoo, but you will have close encounters with creatures of the wild.  Learn about one couple's passion for nursing sick animals...something they've done for 41 years.

