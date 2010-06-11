Man drowns in creek at Sam A. Baker State Park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man drowns in creek at Sam A. Baker State Park

By Greg Webb, Producer
By Heartland News

WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A 25-year-old man drowned at Sam A. Baker State Park Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Water Patrol officer Dave Nelson, 25-year-old Joshua Dement of Patterson was snorkeling in a deep hole on Big Creek around 7 p.m. Thursday when he went under and did not resurface.

Nelson says some of his friends on the bank noticed him missing and went to look for him. They found him unresponsive underwater.

They pulled him to shore and began CPR and called for help.

Dement was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m.

