City of Cape Girardeau fights mosquitoes with different method

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau is focusing on a way to make your time outdoors more enjoyable, without mosquitoes.

They are using moving water in storm drains to help eliminate insects way before they start buzzing around your head.

This is called a larvalcide program and although it's not new, the city of Cape is zoning in on this program a lot more this year.

This is how it works, city employees drop baggies into storm drains. Rain then dissolves the baggies and prevention is spread throughout the town.

Stacey Beasley with the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department says this larvalcide program prevents mosquitoes before they become a nuisance.

"What we are trying to do is catch the mosquitoes before they become adults and we've sort of intensified our larvalcide program which kills the mosquito in a larval form which is when it's still in the water and they don't get a chance to get out," said Beasley. "I believe it's a little bit better and its more cost effective and easier on the environment."

The city is also using this method in areas of standing water. With standing water and drainage areas combined, they are treating about 150 sites in the city and prevention last 20 to 45 days. The city of Cape Girardeau has cut back on the fogging program. The truck only sprays twice a week now. Last year is sprayed three times a week. Beasley says this larvalcide program allows to zone in on specific mosquito prone areas and combat the problem early.

