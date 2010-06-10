Police search for vehicle after Cape Girardeau Co. hit & run

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say they questioned two suspects about the hit and run in Cape Girardeau County about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police are looking for a white Cadillac Escalade pickup truck suspected of running over a man on Lett Lane in the Cape Girardeau County.

Two Hispanic males could possibly be in the vehicle, according to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.

Paul Lett, 42, was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital in stable condition. Family members of Lett say a white man came up to the house in a white pickup truck and asked if they would like for him to asphalt the driveway. They told him no.

Lett's mother and daughter say 40 minutes later two Hispanic men showed up in a white Cadillac Escalade. That's when Lett's 10-year-old daughter says he told the men to get off the property. They next thing Lett's mother and daughter was Lett, laying in the drive on his side with injuries.

"It was really scary," said Mary Lou Lett. "Most of the people that come out here know us. He had tire marks on him and all kinds of scratches."

"He asked me to not let anybody else run over him," said Selina. "He just laid there."

Lett ended up with some bad cuts and a broken leg. He was taken to St. Francis Medical Center.

Officers believe the men may be part of a group going around offering to do paving work.

Investigators say they're looking for two vehicles: a white diesel truck and a white Cadillac Escalade truck that could have South Dakota plates.

They're also looking for two Hispanic men who were in the truck when Paul Lett was hit.

Officers say the suspects could be in the Sikeston-Miner area.

"I hope they catch them," said Mary Lou Lett. "We don't want them to bother other people who live out here or anyone else."

