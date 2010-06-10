Couple opens Wildlife Rehab Center to the Heartland

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

SEDGEWICKVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Petting zoos are a popular activity for kids and their parents this time of year. There's a new place opening in the Heartland that's not exactly a petting zoo. You will have close encounters with creatures of the wild, but you'll also learn about one couple's passion for nursing sick animals...something they've done for 41 years.

To say John and Carolyn Watkins' backyard is a true menagerie of animals is an understatement. Stroll through their rural Sedgewickville home, and you'll find more than 30 animals, most native to the Heartland. What makes this different? Each one of these animals has been injured or is sick and this caring couple's mission is to nurse each back to health.

Since 1969, the couple has worked with the Missouri Dept. of Conservation and local veterinarians. They take in animals recommended by those officials, nurse them back to health and then release them back into the wild.

"We try very hard not to make them pets," explained John. "Some of the animals we get in are ones people have shot when they weren't supposed to like hawks, owls and eagles."

The Watkins care for animals you'd likely spot running across a rural Heartland highway, like hawks, guineas, possum, fox, deer, even baby raccoons. You'll also see animals that come from a farm like goats, turkeys and geese. They even care for the exquisite bald eagle.

You'll also hear their stories of hand-feeding babies they hope will one day grow into healthy adults.

"This morning, one of our deer came back to say hi! He's been out since last fall. He's doing fine and looks good. We get a real thrill out of that."

It's a thrill they hope continues The Watkins say it's getting too expensive to keep up all of this on their own, due to rising costs.

"Everything has gotten so expensive. The cages are up in costs, formula costs are way up."

So, the Watkins recently obtained a not-for-profit license along with their state and federal licenses to keep these animals, and they're holding an open house and guided walking tour this Saturday, June 12 in the hopes of obtaining donations.

"But we don't want to pressure anyone. Just come out and look."

The Watkins would also like to hire someone to help Carolyn feed the babies.

"Seventy percent of the animals that come in will go back to the wild."

That's a percentage they're proud of and certainly one they try to keep in mind during exasperating times when they have to chase the chicken that crossed the road...literally.

"The pleasure of getting something back into the wild---That's been our payment for years."

Last year, the Watkins rehabilitated 200 animals. This year, they've already treated and released 30 animals with about 30 more to go. They'd like to stress they are not against hunting either. They just simply take in the animals given to them by officials, nurse them back to health, and get them back into the wild.

If you'd like to see some of the native animals in their close to natural setting, head to the Watkins Wildlife Rehab Saturday, June 12th, from 1 to 5 PM for a guided walking tour, presentations and door prizes. It's near Sedgewickville on Highway K. Check out their web site for a map and other details. www.watkinswildliferehab.org

