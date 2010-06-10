ATV crash kills Scott County man - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ATV crash kills Scott County man

By Heartland News

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - An ATV crash has killed a Scott County man.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 68-year-old Scott County man was riding an ATV on a private field around 9:30 Wednesday night.

The patrol writes in the crash report he overturned the ATV and it landed on top of him.

The field where this crash happened is about 2 miles southeast of Chaffee.

The man's name is not included in this story at this time at the request of the family.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

