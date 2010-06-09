Worlds largest brewery points fingers at Murphysboro beer maker - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Worlds largest brewery points fingers at Murphysboro beer maker

By Arnold Wyrick - bio | email

MURPHYSBORO,IL (KFVS) - A Murphysboro brewery is caught in the middle of a fight between INBEV and the State of Illinois.

Eight months ago Chuck Stuhrenberg began making his Kinkaid Wheat and Saluki Dunkle Dog beers. They're the only two beers he currently makes at Big Muddy Brewery.

Now the beer giant INBEV who owns Anheuser Busch and hundreds of other beer makers around the world is trying to stop Stuhrenberg from directly distributing his beer to local retailers.

"We are allowed to self-distribute here in the State of Illinois," Stuhrenberg said.  "The State of Illinois gives us that right in their laws to self-distribute. As long as we are a resident brewer within the State of Illinois."

That is the one clause within the law that the Illinois Liquor Control Commission is arguing in court with INBEV over their right to self-distribute their products in Illinois.

"Really the Liquor Control Commission would have absolutely no power over a brewery that is outside the State of Illinois," said Stuhrenberg.

But, INBEV is not giving up their fight that easily.  If they win their argument, Stuhrenberg fears it could force him to either use a distributor, or open the doors for any other company to sell their alcoholic products in Illinois.

"It's just a shame that if INBEV does start to self-distribute, then Miller is going to want to the same thing," Stuhrenberg said.  "It might end up hurting a lot of the smaller distributors across the state that provide many local jobs for people. And who provide a local feel for the products they distribute."

Now the Wine and Spirits Distributors and the Associated Beer Distributors of Illinois are trying to get involved in the case.

