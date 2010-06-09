STAR Bond opposition make last push to stop Governor's signature

By Carly O'Keefe - bio | email

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The STAR Bond bill is on Governor Pat Quinn's desk awaiting his signature. Those who oppose it, as it stands, want the governor to either not sign it, or add other areas to the tax incentive.

Union representatives with the AFSCME labor union for one say in tight budget times, tax dollars shouldn't be used for private development. Meantime, the mayor of MT. Vernon says she's not against it, but wants her town to get in on the incentive in a time when economic development is a very competitive business.

"I just foresee an immense advantage for Marion that would perhaps pull developers interested in Mt. Vernon to Marion," said Chesley.

That's why Mt. Vernon Mayor Mary Jane Chesley made an eleventh hour plea, a letter urging the governor to consider Mt. Vernon in the measure.

"I formally requested that he consider the amendatory veto SB 2093 that would include Mt. Vernon in the STAR Bond legislation," Chesley said.

But Marion Mayor Bob Butler says that would delay the development in Marion, and that just won't work.

"If the governor should undertake to amend the veto, change this legislation, it probably effectively kills it," said Butler. "The legislature couldn't consider it again until November, and between now and then, developers are going to be looking someplace else."

Meantime, the AFSCME union has also come out against the STAR Bond initiative. Union leaders say considering the state's current financial mess, tax dollars shouldn't be given to private developers.

"It's not that AFSCME is against jobs or southern Illinois or trying to limit progress we feel it's our responsibility to protect the state and the people of southern Illinois who should have their tax dollars allocated to appropriate uses."

But Mayor Butler says if the star bond bill becomes law, eventually, development in that area will build up the tax base.

"This area is a strip mine area, it's got spoiled banks and strip pits it's a blighted area its good for nothing," Butler said. "There's no tax money being generated from it now. With this project the area will be improved immensely. Businesses, structures, buildings, taxes that have never been generated before."

Monday, Governor Quinn told newspaper reporters in Charleston, IL the STAR Bond was a very important piece of legislation, but he wants to look at it very closely to make sure it's sound before he signs it.

