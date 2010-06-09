Agency says more Heartland employers looking for workers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Agency says more Heartland employers looking for workers

By Holly Brantley - email

SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - Have you noticed more help wanted signs around the Heartland? Local job market experts say it's a sign the economy may be looking up.  National figure show in just a month, employers advertised 3.1 million available jobs in April, up from 2.8 million in March.

The news is good here in Missouri too.  According to the Workforce Investment Board, more employers are contacting them looking for quality employees.  Some employers say while not all the jobs out there are newly created, they are filling openings and they say that's something that would've happened a few months ago.

Owners just filled three position at Scott City Animal Clinic.  Dr. Nicole Burton is one of the newest staff members.

"It's busy," said Burton. "That's part of why they hired me instead of the current vet taking over everything himself.  I was quite nervous when it came time to look for a job given the economy.  Luckily they had an opening here."

Businesses welcoming employees is a national trend over the past couple of months.  Local employers like MoDOT say the trend is hitting southeast Missouri too. MoDOT has five positions open in the maintenance department.  They'll be taking applications until June 17.  Retirees left those positions open.

"I see us filling positions as a good sign for the local economy and the entire state," said Steve Hermann of Human Resources. "Six months ago, we would've waited."

According to representatives from Proctor and Gamble in Cape Girardeau, they also just finished taking applications.  They say business here is good.  Another good sign, unemployment is down a point to 6.4 percent since January. Those numbers are well below the national average of 9.7 percent.

