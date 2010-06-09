SIU lab fire to cost more than $1 million

A Southern Illinois University student was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a campus lab room, according to SIU spokesman Rod Sievers.

A Southern Illinois University student was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a campus lab room, according to SIU spokesman Rod Sievers.

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - University leaders say it will cost more than $1 million to clean up the mess left behind by a lab fire at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

The fire broke out in a science lab on June 2 when a student was cleaning some parts with a flammable solvent. Spokesperson Rod Sievers says the student is not liable since the fire was an accident.

Associate professor Boyd Goodson runs the lab and says years of work are gone.

"As the days go by it starts to sink in about just how much of a loss this is going to be how much of a setback," Goodson said. "But we know it's just going to take time and effort and when we put in the time and effort, eventually we'll get back to where we were."

The wing where the fire broke out is still closed. Sievers says the lab may not be fully functional until fall.

