Elderly woman beaten in violent Cairo home invasion dies

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - An elderly Cairo woman beaten in an April home invasion has died. 

According to Mississippi County coroner Terry Parker, Callie Callahan, 92, passed away Tuesday night at the Charleston Manor nursing home.  Parker says preliminary autopsy results did indeed find a link between Callahan's death and the injuries she suffered in the April beating.

Parker said Callahan's autopsy results were sent to the office of Alexander County State's Attorney Jeffrey Farris.

Willie Mitchell Williams, 53, of Klondike, is in jail in connection with the crime.  He's accused of entering Callahan's home, striking her several times, binding her hands, feet and mouth, then stealing items from her home. 

Family members said Callahan was left lying in her home tied up until the next morning when a home healthcare nurse discovered her.

