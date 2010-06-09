Benton, MO man seriously injured in crash near Oran, MO

By Heartland News

ORAN, MO (KFVS) - Two men were injured in a head-on crash just north of Oran Wednesday afternoon.

A van driven by Robert Wren, 29, of Benton, MO crossed the center line of Hwy. 77 and hit a van driven by 31-year-old Joseph R. Leazenby of Marble Hill, MO at 2:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on the scene says a man was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Wren was taken to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

Leazenby had minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

A Heartland News photographer at the scene says it appears to be a collision between two company vans.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.