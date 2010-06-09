Fredericktown School District receives donation for school supplies

The Fredericktown community is reeling after learning two juveniles are in custody in connection with the fire that destroyed the middle school.

A third person has been arrested in connection with the fire that destroyed the Fredericktown Middle School.

Students in Fredericktown go back to class nine days after a fire destroyed the middle school.

Fredericktown students happy to be back in class

Jackson Middle School held a supply drive Thursday for the teachers and students of Fredericktown Middle School. The school was destroyed by a fire on April 10.

Friday students and staff in Fredericktown will wrap up the 2010 school year. With the loss of the middle school, they say the year has been challenging.

By Holly Brantley FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) - Friday students and staff in Fredericktown will wrap up the 2010 school year. With the loss of the Middle School, they say the year has been challenging.

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) - The Fredericktown school district received money, books and furniture to help in the rebuilding process after the middle school was destroyed by flames.

It's been almost two months since a fire ripped through the Fredericktown Middle School. Investigators ruled arson in the case.

Wednesday, the executive director of an insurance company in Missouri presented school administrators with a check for $4,500, books and furniture.

The funds and supplies are part of a statewide campaign to help the district in efforts to rebuild the school.

School officials say building a new school could take as long as two years

Anyone wanting to help students and staff at Fredericktown Middle School can send donations to the Fredericktown Foundation at 704 East Highway 72, Fredericktown, MO 63645.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.