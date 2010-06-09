Fredericktown School District receives donation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fredericktown School District receives donation for school supplies

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) - The Fredericktown school district received money, books and furniture to help in the rebuilding process after the middle school was destroyed by flames.

It's been almost two months since a fire ripped through the Fredericktown Middle School.  Investigators ruled arson in the case. 

Wednesday, the executive director of an insurance company in Missouri presented school administrators with a check for $4,500, books and furniture.

The funds and supplies are part of a statewide campaign to help the district in efforts to rebuild the school.

School officials say building a new school could take as long as two years

Anyone wanting to help students and staff at Fredericktown Middle School can send donations to the Fredericktown Foundation at 704 East Highway 72, Fredericktown, MO 63645. 

