Man dies in motorcycle crash with deer in Gorham, IL

By Heartland News

GORHAM, IL (KFVS) - A Murphysboro man died Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Gorham.

Rocky Smutney, 52, was driving a Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Rt 149 near Spillway Rd. when he hit a deer at about 2:10 a.m., according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Smutney had severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He was later air-lifted to a St. Louis hospital where he died.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Illinois State Police also assisted with the call.

