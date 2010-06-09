Three injured in Pope Co. crash

By Heartland News

POPE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A crash in Pope County, Illinois sent three people to the hospital.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. at Dutton Chapel Road and Kennel Lane.

Police say Tiffany Williford, 23, of Harrisburg lost control of her SUV and hit a tree.

Two passengers, 29-year-old Kisha Roberson, also of Harrisburg and 20-year-old Jama Clark of Eldorado were hurt in the crash.

All three people involved were air-lifted to trauma hospitals in Evansville, Indiana.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

