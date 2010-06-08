Alexander County Board buys emergency gas for sheriff's department

Four squad cars sit parked along Washington Ave., because they gas bill with Cut Mart hasn't been paid since May 1 and is way behind.

Alexander Co. Sheriff cars continue to sit with no gas

Illinois State Police hit the road in Alexander County to fill the gap in service as sheriff's deputies still can't fuel up their squad cars.

By Julia Bruck - bio | email

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Alexander County Commissioners vote to keep sheriff patrol cars rolling, for now. However, the board's decision comes as the county faces lawsuits for unpaid bills.

For nearly the last year and half, Alexander County Sheriff deputies filled up patrol cars at Cut Mart in Cairo. But the amount of gasoline purchased at the gas station is at the center of a possible lawsuit.

Ali Abukhdair owns Cut Mart. On Tuesday, he explained to the Alexander Board members how he keeps records.

"What we submit is the actual signature, date and what they purchased," Abukhdair said.

Sheriff David Barkett followed, outlining how his office keeps record of fuel receipts.

"We have gone over what the (county) clerk has given us and what she has given us and what we are finding are some possible discrepancies there," Barkett said. "So we want to look those over and sit down with the (county) clerk and see what everybody's got."

However, Abukhdair says he has provided the county with receipts several times.

"This is my third meeting and it's the same feeling, I'll believe anything (will be) done when I see them pay me," Abukhdair said.

Abukhdair is not alone. According to court documents, Alexander County faces two other lawsuits centered on unpaid bills, some dating back to 2007. Russell Crisler claims the county owes him more than $5,000.

"I worked on their (sheriff) cars and I can't get my money back out of it," Crisler said.

"I think it's the same situation we just went through on the fuel," County Board Chairman Mike Caldwell told Crisler.

Some county board members say comes down to a discrepancy in receipts.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Barkett says his department is out of gasoline.

"We are not going to be able to transport prisoners or serve the court," Barkett explained to the board.

The county board eventually approved a contract with a different fuel provider for 450 gallons. The price tag is just more than $1,100. Chairman Caldwell says the county will be able to pay for the fuel, half now, and the rest in 30 days.

"You gotta make due," Caldwell said. "I'm trying my best to keep squad cars out there."

Sheriff Barkett says the 450 gallons should last between three to four weeks. Both Barkett and Caldwell say this gasoline should buy the county enough time to work out the discrepancy and possible legation with Mr. Abukhdair.

